* BoE says simplifying "oil tanker" HSBC will take years
* Bailey says HSBC bosses can't delegate responsibility
* BOE to publish 2015 bank stress test scenario end March
(Adds more comments)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 4 HSBC's top two bosses
will be held responsible for transforming it into a simpler
institution, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said
on Wednesday, as Europe's biggest bank tries to clean up after a
Swiss tax scandal.
HSBC has admitted failings in compliance and controls in its
Swiss private bank after media reports said it helped wealthy
customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a period up
to 2007. It adds to a long list of banking scandals that have
emerged since the financial crisis, including several at HSBC.
Last week, HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told a panel of
lawmakers the bank was halfway through a transformation to make
the bank simpler and to create central control.
Bailey, Britain's top banking supervisor, told the same
panel of lawmakers on Wednesday he was holding Flint and HSBC
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver "personally responsible" for the
transformation, which he described as a "work in progress".
"I am going to hold their feet to the fire, noses to the
grindstone," Bailey, who heads the BoE's Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
The bank either shrinks, reorganises or disposes parts of the
business that threaten the PRA's objectives, Bailey said.
Flint told the committee last week that he and Gulliver
shared collective responsibility for failings in Switzerland but
that the people most responsible were local management.
Pressed by lawmakers on Wednesday to say who was ultimately
responsible, Bailey replied: "Senior management can't and
couldn't delegate responsibility."
Acquisitions by HSBC from the late 1990s onwards was in
"some sense quite contrary" to the bank's then federal structure
and culture, he said, and the seeds of recent problems, such as
the Swiss tax allegations, were sown during that period.
Sandra Boss, an external PRA board member, said HSBC's
transformation plan would take years, a view echoed by fellow
external board member, Charles Randell.
"It's a big oil tanker and it's one that takes a while to
turn," Randell told the lawmakers.
Randell said the PRA was in contact with other agencies
about the Swiss tax allegations to make sure it was dealt with
"expeditiously".
Bailey also said the PRA would publish towards the end of
this month the scenarios that will be used in next year's
industry-wide banks' stress tests, which will gauge whether
British banks have sufficient core capital to withstand shocks
to the system.
It will contain theoretical global shocks and how they pass
into Britain after criticisms of this year's test that it
focused too much on domestic shocks such as a housing market
crash.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans and Susan
Thomas)