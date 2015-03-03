* BoE: fossil fuel investors must assess value of reserves
* Industry yet to full appreciate risks from fossil fuels
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 3 Insurers may face a "huge hit"
if they end up being wrongfooted by rule changes linked to
climate change, the Bank of England (BoE) said on Tuesday.
Paul Fisher, deputy head of the BoE's Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) that supervises banks and insurers, said
insurers investing in fossil fuel assets could be left
"stranded" by policy changes which limit their use.
"As the world increasingly limits carbon emissions and moves
to alternative energy sources, investments in fossil fuels and
related technologies ... may take a huge hit," Fisher told an
Economist conference.
"There are already a few specific examples of this having
happened," he said, without saying which cases he had in mind.
The PRA was "quite a long way" from considering extra
capital charges on insurers to cover risks from fossil fuel
investments, but wanted to put the issue on the industry's
agenda.
He said he met with asset managers in Edinburgh on Monday
and it was clear his concerns had yet to "permeate" the sector.
A chunk of fossil fuel reserves will have to stay in the
ground otherwise the planet would be ruined, he said. People who
have invested in these reserves had better think about their
future value, Fisher added.
The BoE will deliver a report to the government later this
year on the issue.
"We are seeking to understand how these changes may impact
upon the PRA's objectives and how that could shape our role,"
Fisher said.
He also warned the industry that anyone wanting to move into
a new business area will have to demonstrate they understand the
risks, especially from cyber crime.
"Insurers will need to deal with the PRA in an open,
co-operative and constructive manner, to allow us to understand
whether the business model is sustainable and to identify key
vulnerabilities," he said.
Fisher stressed the need for insurers to focus on "good
governance", which may be challenging as the sector's speciality
nature can make it difficult to recruit good senior people.
"To be clear, the Senior Insurance Managers Regime should
not be operated in such a way so as to put good people off. The
desired outcome is that of effective governance, not
enforcement," he said.
The regime aims to make individuals at insurers directly
accountable for their actions, making it easier for regulators
to punish rule breaches.
