LONDON, July 9 Britain will not use new EU
insurance rules to force the sector to top up on capital as the
system already has an appropriate amount, the country's top
insurance regulator said on Thursday.
The new EU capital rules for insurers, known as Solvency II,
take effect in January.
"I have heard from some a concern that we will use Solvency
II to increase levels of capitalisation across the sector, or
that we are seeking to load the sector with more capital now so
that it is baked into the new regime once operational," said Sam
Woods, executive director of insurance supervision at the Bank
of England.
"Let me state very simply: there is no such plan within the
Bank of England. The reason for this is also simple: we think
that our current regime secures an appropriate level of
capitalisation for the insurance sector and puts us in a good
position to make the shift to Solvency II," he told a
conference.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)