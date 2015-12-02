LONDON Dec 2 The Bank of England warned
Britain's insurers on Wednesday not to dip into their reserves
to flatter earnings if this undermines resilience to market
shocks.
Chris Moulder, director of general insurance at the BoE's
Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said some insurers may be
tempted to increase releases of reserves, rely on top line
growth or purchase specific forms of reinsurance to meet
business plan and market expectations of profitability.
"As regulator, the PRA has responsibility to ensure firms
continue to have an adequate level of resilience to meet current
and future policyholder obligations," Moulder said in a speech
released by the BoE.
"We expect boards to challenge where a firm's strategy
either threatens this objective, or where the strategy
compromises the ability for adequate oversight."
UK insurers such as Admiral have boosted profits by
releasing reserves against future claims..
Analysts have called this strategy unsustainable
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)