LONDON, June 13 Insurers in Britain should hire
a wide range of board members to avoid "groupthink" and improve
how companies are run, the Bank of England proposed on Tuesday.
The BoE, which supervises insurers, proposed changes to its
rules that make senior managers at insurers directly accountable
for their actions.
British companies in general have been urged by the
government to appoint more women board members to boost
diversity.
Shareholder advisory group PIRC last month criticised
Britain's largest insurer Prudential for the absence of
a target to increase the number of women on its board.
The Bank of England proposed that insurers should have a
policy of considering a "broad set of qualities and
competencies" when recruiting board members, and have a policy
to promote diversity among board members.
The Bank said diverse boards would provide a more effective
challenge to management as well as bringing a broader set of
perspectives. These should help boards to identify a wider range
of risks and be better able to understand their impact, which
would in turn provide greater protection for policy holders, the
BoE said in a consultation paper.
It proposed no quotas for making boards more diverse, and
said companies were best placed to determine themselves the
details of their policy to promote diversity.
Jacey Graham, co-founder of Brook Graham, a diversity
consultancy at Pinsent Masons' law firm, said the insurance
industry in general had been behind the curve in addressing this
issue. But he also said he was encouraged by the work being done
now by his clients in this sector, especially on gender
diversity.
"The focus also needs to be on diversity in executive
committees, however, for the industry to truly change and reap
the business benefits," Graham said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane
Merriman)