UPDATE 1-CEO pay still dwarfing pay of U.S. workers - union report
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 3 Insurers may face a "huge hit" if they end up being wrongfooted by rule changes linked to climate change, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.
Paul Fisher, deputy head of the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which supervises banks and insurers, said insurers investing in fossil fuel assets could be left "stranded" by policy changes which limit their use.
"As the world increasingly limits carbon emissions, and moves to alternative energy sources, investments in fossil fuels and related technologies, a growing financial market in recent decades, may take a huge hit," Fisher told an Economist conference.
"There are already a few specific examples of this having happened."
The BoE has been analysing the risks and will deliver a report to the government later this year.
"We are seeking to understand how these changes may impact upon the PRA's objectives and how that could shape our role going forward," Fisher said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Tuesday there was "good solid demand" for the wide-body jets, after concerns surfaced in the U.S. about weak demand for the most widely traded types of jets.