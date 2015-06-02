* Policymakers look to insurers to fund infrastructure
* Bulley says board members must understand solvency rules
LONDON, June 2 The Bank of England (BoE) will
scrutinise whether insurers are taking on too much risk by
investing in infrastructure projects which may not be suitable
for traditional portfolio management, it said on Tuesday.
Insurers have been coming under pressure from policymakers
to invest in economic growth through building new roads, bridges
and telecoms networks, projects that can offer higher yields
than government bonds.
Any suggestion that insurers should not invest in such
projects could endanger a 315 billion euro ($346 billion)
European Commission plan for loans to infrastructure and small
businesses.
These infrastructure investments can be attractive to
insurers, but present "idiosyncratic risks" that are not
suitable for traditional portfolio level management alone, said
Andrew Bulley, director of life insurance at the BoE's
supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
New European Union insurer solvency rules that come into
force next January will help the sector judge whether to invest
in infrastructure, Bulley said in a speech in London.
He said the PRA was "neutral" on whether insurers should
increase their exposure to the sector, but said: "We shall
continue to review the evidence as the new regime beds down."
As banks rein in lending following the financial crisis,
governments are turning to the vast pools of money held by
insurers, hoping they can be put to work to boost economic
growth.
Legal & General, for example, has allocated 1.5
billion pounds ($2.3 billion) to a British infrastructure fund
and is seeking external financing to expand the fund to 15
billion pounds.
Bulley also spelled out what board members should know about
the new models insurers will use, vetted by regulators, to
calculate capital requirements under the EU rules, known as
Solvency II.
Regulators want board members to be more accountable for
what goes on in the company.
"In general, we would expect executives to have a more
detailed understanding than non-executives, and we look to the
executives to ensure that their non-executive colleagues are
adequately trained and informed about all aspects of the model,"
Bulley said.
Chairs and members of an insurer's risk and audit committees
should have a more detailed understanding of Solvency II models
than other board members.
"But we would expect all board members, both individually
and as a collective unit, to be rigorously inquisitive, critical
and challenging of the model, regularly questioning the
outputs," Bulley said.
