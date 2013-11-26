* Review terms finalised early 2014, year to complete
* Parliament to approve any recommendation before election
* Lawmakers push for faster, higher leverage ratio
By Huw Jones and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's finance minister George
Osborne has asked the Bank of England to decide whether it needs
more powers to control banks' risk-taking.
His intervention is the latest sign that Britain is going
beyond international banking rules to curb its financial sector
after taxpayers paid billions of pounds to rescue several banks
during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The Bank's Financial Policy Committee can already shape the
regulation of Britain's financial system. It has powers to force
banks to hold more capital but has no direct say over a separate
tool for reining in big banks' balance sheets, a so-called
leverage ratio.
Global regulators, keen to make banks safer after the
financial crisis, are focussing on this leverage ratio as a way
to curb risk.
The ratio is due to come in from the start of 2018, but
lawmakers, including Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the influential
Treasury Select Committee, want the FPC to have the power to set
bank leverage ratios immediately and at levels higher than the
new international standards, part of a new bank regulation
regime known as Basel III.
"Now is an appropriate time for the FPC to consider whether
and when it needs any additional powers of direction over the
leverage ratio," Osborne said in a letter to Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney.
Osborne's action accelerates a review of possible FPC
leverage ratio powers that had been anticipated at a later date.
The review would also have to show that implementing the
leverage ratio faster or higher than the Basel accord would help
UK financial stability, Osborne said.
In his reply, Carney agreed that the time was right for such
a review and he expected the FPC would be able to complete it
within 12 months.
Speaking to lawmakers in parliament later on Tuesday, Carney
underscored the importance of leverage tools for policymakers.
"If I could pick one element that was essential to the
performance of the Canadian banking system during the crisis it
was the presence of a leverage ratio," he said.
BANK SAFETY
The ratio measures the amount of capital a bank holds as a
percentage of its assets (loans), without adjustments for risk.
A leverage ratio of 3 percent, for example, means a bank can
lend up to 33 pounds for each pound of capital it holds in
reserve.
Tyrie welcomed the review. "That power will be an essential
part of the bank's toolkit for improving the safety of the
banking system," he said on Tuesday. "The bank's review will be
about how the FPC will exercise that power, not whether it
should request it."
Osborne was "open" to the Bank's review recommending
implementation of the leverage ratio ahead of a globally agreed
timetable, the letter said.
He also said Britain might need to set a baseline leverage
ratio higher than a globally-agreed 3 percent level - some
lawmakers want a ratio of at least 4 percent.
Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers'
Association, said it was important that UK banking regulation
was in line with international standards.
Other banking industry officials and opposition party
lawmakers said Osborne's announcement was an attempt to head off
some of the amendments being put forward on Tuesday to toughen
up a bill on new banking rules.
Bankers said the review would add to regulatory uncertainty
in the short-term although it would provide greater clarity once
completed.
"It will, at the very least, help the UK banks understand
what will be expected of them over a known time frame," said
Kevin Burrowes, a financial services expert at consultant PwC.
Carney said the FPC would publish some "high-level
considerations" on the role of the leverage ratio within the
overall capital framework of UK banks in its bi-annual Financial
Stability Report on Thursday.
The FPC will need to assess how the leverage ratio would
affect the ability of banks to keep lending, Carney said.
The leverage ratio calculation treats all assets on a non-
risk-weighted basis, meaning that a big home loans lender, could
be penalised more than an investment bank that takes more risk.
Britain's financial regulator said in June that 2 of
Britain's top 8 lenders - Barclays and Nationwide -
fell short of a 3 percent leverage ratio.
Barclays had to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($9.39 billion)
from shareholders to help plug the capital shortfall.
The Banking Reform Bill, which the coalition government
sought to enact following the crisis, will be debated in
Britain's upper house of parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.