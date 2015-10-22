LONDON Oct 22 The Bank of England and
international authorities are examining whether promises by
funds to give investors their money back at any time could end
up damaging liquidity in markets, a top BoE official said on
Thursday.
Regulators worry that as interest rates begin to rise from
prolonged, low levels, investors in bond funds will stampede for
the exits, creating turmoil in markets.
"A particular concern occupying both the (BoE's) Financial
Policy Committee and authorities internationally is that
simultaneous redemptions from open-ended funds offering
short-term redemptions could test the resilience of market
liquidity," BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)