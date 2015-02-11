LONDON Feb 11 New rules covering banking risks
could also be making markets less able to absorb shocks and fund
economic growth, a senior Bank of England policymaker said on
Wednesday.
Clara Furse, a member of the BoE's Financial Policy
Committee, said the risk from shrinking liquidity in markets is
not fully priced in, making them vulnerable to sharp
corrections.
Her comments echo concerns from other policymakers that
tougher capital rules may need revisiting as they could be
making it harder for banks to make markets in securities and
raise funds for companies to expand.
The rules have increased resilience in banking but they have
also "acted as an additional disincentive to such activities,
especially those related to low-margin market-making
activities," Furse said in speech in Birmingham.
Banks have to hold far more capital on their inventory of
securities used for market making, prompting some lenders to
pull out.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)