LONDON Nov 11 A new framework is needed to
spell out who is in charge of market liquidity in a crisis as
tougher regulation sends banks into retreat, UBS bank chairman
Axel Weber said on Wednesday.
Liquidity in corporate bond markets has fallen, helping to
accentuate volatility, such as swings in U.S. Treasuries and
Bund prices that have unsettled investors over the past year.
Policymakers worry whether there would be enough liquidity
in markets to cope with mass redemptions.
Weber, a former top official at the Bundesbank, told a Bank
of England forum that putting in place ahead of time a framework
for dealing liquidity freezes would be a better solution than
trying to find answers during an emergency.
"A vacuum is not a good market structure," he said.
As banks like UBS retreat from market making, which Weber
blames on tougher regulation, there was a need to spell out now
who will take on the mantle of being in charge of liquidity in
an emergency, he said.
"That is something we need to address. If central banks and
regulators are getting banks out of their business, they have to
be, in an emergency case, prepared to step in," Weber said.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik told the
forum that the BoE has a "narrow remit" to intervene in markets
as a last resort and would do so if financial stability was
threatened.
The "taper tantrums" seen so far did not threaten stability,
she added.
"Central banks need to tread very carefully. The first line
of defence against illiquidity is the market participants
themselves," Shafik said.
Blythe Masters, CEO of Digital Asset Holdings, said that
failing to plan for a freeze in liquidity was "communal
irresponsibility".
"What worries me is that nobody really has responsibility
for ensuring we have market liquidity," added Douglas Elliott of
the Brookings Institute in the United States.
