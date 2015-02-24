LONDON Feb 24 A British review of conduct in
currency, fixed income and commodity markets won't impose
uniform remedies but may introduce new rules, a Bank of England
official said on Tuesday.
The BoE, British finance ministry and the Financial Conduct
Authority are conducting a Fair and Effective Markets review
after banks were fined for trying to rig currency and interest
rate benchmarks.
The BoE published responses from industry to its
consultation which showed market participants seeking to avoid
new regulation and emphasise strengthening industry codes.
Andrew Hauser, director of markets strategy at the BoE and
head of the review's secretariat, declined to rule out new
rules.
The review will publish recommendations in June and Hauser
said they will be in "full recognition that targeted regulatory
interventions are also part of its toolkit".
However, they will also recognise the different ways the
three markets operate in.
"There is no intention to impose a 'one size fits all'
solution," Hauser said in a speech to be delivered on Wednesday
and made available ahead of time to the media.
