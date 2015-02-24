(Adds more detail, industry responses to review)

By Huw Jones

LONDON Feb 24 A British review of conduct in currency, fixed income and commodity markets may recommend new rules but won't impose uniform remedies, a Bank of England official said on Tuesday.

The BoE, British finance ministry and the Financial Conduct Authority are conducting a Fair and Effective Markets review after banks were fined for trying to rig currency and interest rate benchmarks.

The aim is to raise standards of behaviour and make markets harder to rig. It will seek to plug any gaps left by a raft of new European Union and British rules already in the pipeline.

The BoE published responses from industry to its consultation on Tuesday which showed market participants seeking to avoid new regulation and instead emphasise strengthening industry codes.

Andrew Hauser, director of markets strategy at the BoE and head of the review's secretariat, declined to rule out new rules.

The review will publish recommendations in June and Hauser said they will be in "full recognition that targeted regulatory interventions are also part of its toolkit".

Banks lined up to argue against new rules.

"We are convinced that rules and regulations set up by self-regulatory bodies are more suitable for the market," Julius Baer bank said.

"In general it is our view that markets can best be improved through increased education and conduct monitoring," added Lloyds bank.

Banks also warned that rushing in new rules could further hamper liquidity and increase volatility, making it harder for markets to absorb sharp price moves.

Hauser said the final recommendations will recognise the different ways the three markets work.

"There is no intention to impose a 'one size fits all' solution," Hauser said in a speech to be delivered on Wednesday and made available ahead of time to the media.

No decisions have been taken yet on what the review will recommend, he said.

Industry responses identified scope for change in four areas: making it clearer what is acceptable market behaviour, improving standards of individual professionalism, better controls within firms, and more ways for firms to catch misconduct.

The recommendations will need to find an appropriate balance between structural measures that change the way markets operate, and conduct measures, Hauser said. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Carolyn Cohn and Susan Thomas)