By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, June 7 Britain's regulators will unveil
plans on Wednesday that aim to clean up behaviour in the
financial markets, where banks have been fined billions of
pounds for trying to rig currencies and interest rate
benchmarks.
The Bank of England, Treasury and the Financial Conduct
Authority will publish recommendations from their Fair and
Effective Markets Review into conduct and operation of currency,
bond and commodity markets.
"It is going to say some quite significant things about what
the scope of regulation should be for asset classes that
historically have not been heavily regulated," Martin Wheatley,
FCA Chief Executive and co-chair of the review, told Reuters.
The review will focus on how to raise standards of behaviour
among traders at banks, recommend tougher sanctions and give
markets more detailed guidance on what are acceptable trading
practices.
Finance industry officials expect the review to take on
board some of their ideas, such as cracking down on traders
known as "rolling bad apples," making it harder for a rogue
trader to get a job unchallenged at another bank.
Some expect a new independent body to help with providing
guidelines on market practices and enforce a new global code of
conduct that central bankers are already working on.
Wheatley said, for example, there was a need to determine
more clearly when legitimate hedging in markets becomes abusive
"front-running," where banks use information to trade on their
own account ahead of customers.
Guidance is also expected on when it is acceptable to pull
out of a trade at the last minute in the currency markets, a
practice known as "last look."
Given the global nature of forex, commodity and bond
markets, Wheatley said international backing would be needed to
make the review's recommendations effective in practice.
An industry official said British regulators could slap
extra capital charges on banks that failed to apply the
recommendations.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and British finance
George Osborne, who ordered the review last year, are expected
to touch on its findings in speeches on Wednesday evening at the
Mansion House in the City of London financial district.
Economists are also waiting to hear if Carney will comment
on the strength of sterling, which has risen 4 percent over the
past year, and do not foresee a repeat of last year's warning
that interest rates could rise sooner than expected.
"The underlying impression at the moment is that the Bank is
very much in wait-and-see mode," Marc Ostwald, a bond strategist
at ADM Investor Services, said.
