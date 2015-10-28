LONDON Oct 28 The Bank of England will spell
out next year how markets can migrate to a new "risk-free"
interest rate benchmark after banks were fined billions of
dollars for trying to rig Libor, the existing benchmark, a
senior BoE official said on Wednesday.
Chris Salmon, the BoE's executive director for markets, said
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, a benchmark for
interest rates that banks charge each other, remains too
prevalent.
Formerly overseen by the British Bankers' Association (BBA),
Libor rates have come under scrutiny after a number of traders
were accused of colluding to rig the rate. The rates are
calculated through an "honor system" in which a panel of banks
report their estimated costs of borrowing from each other in
different currencies over differing periods.
In the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor rigging,
a former trader for UBS, Tom Hayes, was convicted in August 2015
and sentenced to 14 years in jail.
Some 250 billion pounds ($382.50 billion) of corporate loans
reference sterling Libor and it is still the key interest rate
in sterling derivatives markets, where it is a reference for
contracts with a notional value of about 25 trillion pounds.
"Yet in many of these contracts, users are looking to hedge
the general level of interest rates, for which a near-risk free
rate would be a more appropriate reference rate than Libor,
which contains a bank credit risk component," Salmon told an
Association of Corporate Treasurers conference.
The BoE has been working for the past year on an alternative
near risk-free reference rate, he said.
"The aim of this work is to transition a significant portion
of new derivatives contracts to the alternative reference rate,
moving to a world where Libor is used when it is appropriate to
account for bank credit risk, but not otherwise," Salmon said.
"The working group has made good progress and I expect that
a concrete timetable for making a reality of this change should
become clear during the course of next year."
Corporate treasurers will have to decide whether and how to
adapt their use of reference rates once this transition is
underway, he said.
Echoing speeches from two BoE deputy governors over the past
week, Salmon cautioned that companies who want to raise money on
fixed income markets may find it harder given increased
volatility.
There was no "free lunch" for companies who shift from banks
to bond markets for raising funds as the latter can be fickle as
well.
"The risk is that this volatility could make it more
difficult for corporates to issue new debt," Salmon said.
"Issuers have to ensure that they understand the risks, as
well as the benefits, of increased usage of market-based finance
- not least those new issuers that have only experienced
exceptionally supportive conditions."
($1 = 0.6536 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken, editing by Larry
King)