Bank Rate forecast
quantitative easing forecasts
By Jonathan Cable and Ross Finley
LONDON, July 26 The Bank of England is almost
certain to cut benchmark borrowing costs when it sets policy on
Aug. 4, but a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll said
it would hold off for now on restarting its asset purchase
programme.
Britons voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the European
Union, a shock outcome that roiled financial markets and led
many economists and traders to think the Bank would cut rates at
its meeting this month - which it failed to do.
Minutes from that meeting did, however, show most of the
Monetary Policy Committee members thought looser monetary policy
was likely to be needed at the August meeting.
All but three of the 49 economists surveyed since Friday
expect the Bank to cut at least 25 basis points on Aug. 4 from
the already record low 0.5 percent it has sat at since early
2009. The median forecast was for a cut to 0.25 percent.
While 17 of 36 said the 375 billion pound ($493
billion)quantitative easing programme that was wound down in
2012 would also be restarted by the MPC next week, 19 said it
would not.
For those who thought QE would be restarted, the range of
forecasts was wide, with a highest forecast of 550 billion
pounds.
Many economists who had a firm view on rates declined to
give a view on QE or said they did not yet have one ready,
showing how much uncertainty surrounds the prospects for policy,
as well as how much good another round of QE would do.
"The extra stimulus one would get from doing it now wouldn't
be that great. They want something to leave for an even rainier
day," said Daniel Vernazza at UniCredit.
Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, took a similar view.
"I am inclined to go for no QE this month with a rate cut
sufficing for now. For one thing, I think the BoE will want to
keep some dry powder in the event that the weakness in the
sentiment data materialises in the hard data."
A Markit/CIPS PMI published last week showed its biggest
drop in its 20-year history following the Brexit vote, and other
similar surveys have pointed sharply in the same direction.
That has made it seem more likely for many that Britain's
economy will slide back into recession in the coming year. A
Reuters poll published last week showed growth predictions were
already being cut across the board.
Indeed, a week after saying he needed firmer evidence before
backing an interest rate cut, policymaker Martin Weale said he
saw the economic outlook differently following much
weaker-than-expected British purchasing managers' data.
Ross Walker, UK economist at RBS, said he expects more QE,
just not until later this year, likely in November. If it
becomes increasingly likely that the government turns to fiscal
stimulus in its budget next year, it would make sense for a
government bond purchase programme to be in place, he said.
Given the uncertainty around whether Britain will be able to
access Europe's single market in any future trading arrangement,
business investment is likely to remain under pressure and will
not likely respond much to the effects of QE.
"If they do, I don't think it's going to make a lot of
difference. I don't think it's the cost of credit or the
availability of credit that's the issue here. It's a demand
issue," Walker said.
