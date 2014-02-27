* Economists split on whether BoE guidance has improved
* clarity
* Unanimous in expecting no change to policy on March 6
* First hike seen in Q2 2015
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Feb 27 The Bank of England's revamped
forward guidance has split economists in a Reuters poll as to
whether it has improved clarity about where British interest
rates are headed.
While the 64 economists polled this week were unanimous in
saying the Bank Rate would be left unchanged at a record low of
0.5 percent on March 6, there was no consensus on what they
thought of Governor Mark Carney's updated guidance.
While inconclusive, this shows how tough it is for markets
to make sense of the new policy, which is more complex than the
previous one but aimed at reducing uncertainty over the timing
and speed of any future interest rate rises.
Within six months of tying monetary policy to joblessness,
the central bank was forced to abandon its initial plan after
unemployment fell within a whisker of its 7 percent target three
years earlier than when they first forecast it would.
Instead, it said earlier this month it would focus on 18
separate measures of data in order to gauge the right time to
start raising rates.
Twenty-five of the economists who answered an extra question
said the new guidance provided more clarity on the Bank's
monetary policy path but 22 said there was less clarity.
"The previous incarnation of forward guidance was flawed but
at least we knew what the BoE was looking at," said Peter Dixon
at Commerzbank, one of the dissenters.
With the Bank focussing on measures including spare capacity
in Britain's economy, business surveys and the number of hours
worked, economists said it gave the BoE more room to operate but
would also make it harder to guess the next moves.
"It's good for them to be flexible. I don't think they can
give clarity about what they are going to do with interest rates
down the road," said Michael Saunders at Citi.
Saunders had one of the most aggressive calls for additional
quantitative easing - or stimulus - before the focus switched to
tightening policy. He is now one of the few economists who
expect a rate hike this year.
"I don't think it's a bad thing that they are not
over-promising what they can do," he said.
MORE SURE
The Bank has stressed there is no rush to raise interest
rates. Earlier this month it suggested that expectations for a
hike in the second quarter of 2015 would be consistent with
keeping inflation at its 2 percent target.
As in the last several Reuters polls, that was when the
first 25 basis point hike in Bank Rate was predicted to take
place, followed by a similar move in the third quarter.
But Monetary Policy Committee member Ian McCafferty told
Reuters this week uncertainty over how Britain's economy will
perform in coming months means the chances the BoE will move
either earlier or later were "reasonably well balanced."
The economy - still smaller than before the financial crisis
began - grew 0.7 percent in the final quarter of last year,
taking full-year growth to its fastest pace since 2007, as
business investment and trade picked up.
Accelerating business investment is essential to securing
long-awaited growth in productivity, according to the BoE, and
is something it expects to happen this year.
It has linked low interest rates to the amount of spare
capacity in the economy, which is something that is very
difficult to estimate and virtually impossible to measure.
Still, only six are forecasting a rate move this year, with
a median 30 percent chance of a rate hike happening based on all
respondents' answers to a question on probability.
That median probability jumps to 80 percent for a hike
before next year ends and a near-certain 95 percent that the
Bank will have raised rates by the end of 2016.
