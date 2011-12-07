LONDON Dec 7 A new UK regulatory body
conceived to dampen market enthusiasm has yet to find its feet
in straitened times, a Bank of England policymaker said.
The Financial Policy Committee is in charge of taking a
broad view of threats to stability -- such as the sale of risky
financial instruments and an oversupply of credit -- and then
recommending actions.
The European Union and United States have set up similar
bodies with a remit to plug a pre-crisis gap when buoyant
markets were left largely unsupervised.
FPC member Donald Kohn said conducting so-called
macroprudential policy remains challenging and is still in its
infancy, particularly when mulling actions in current depressed
markets with banks complaining about having to build up buffers
even further.
"The other side of countercyclical policy -- easing when
times become tough -- confronts a different and perhaps more
difficult set of challenges," Kohn said in a speech to the U.S.
Treasury Dept on Dec. 2 and made available on Wednesday.
FPC meetings have debated whether to allow banks to tap
their capital and liquidity buffers as the euro zone debt crisis
becomes the single biggest threat facing them and funding
becomes scarce.
UK lenders have been forced to build up capital and
liquidity buffers far earlier than global rules require but Kohn
is cautious.
"If conditions do continue to deteriorate substantially,
releasing capital and liquidity buffers -- lowering requirements
-- could come back to haunt the economy and the authorities..."
Kohn said.
"A risk averse, or even a risk neutral, macroprudential
regulator will find it more comfortable to take away the punch
bowl in good times than to spike it in bad times. We need more
thought and research about appropriate countercyclical policies
in tough times," Kohn said.
Fellow FPC member, Hector Sants, who is chief executive of
the Financial Services Authority which regulates banks, said at
last week's press conference by the committee that the FSA does
not impose binding liquidity rules.
Sants said that, within the current difficult market
conditions, banks "have a buffer which they can utilise".