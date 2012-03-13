By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 A trade repository could
help shine a light on the "invisibility" of insurers who lend
their securities to other financial institutions, Bank of
England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Paul Tucker said
on Tuesday.
The BoE becomes the main regulator for insurers like Aviva
and Prudential from next year when the Financial
Services Authority will be scrapped as part of a shake up of UK
financial supervision.
Tucker said there was a potential for insurance firms to
build in-house "shadow banks" -- a reference to lightly
regulated entities that handle credit -- through their
securities lending business.
"The Bank wants, in line with our traditions, to find
market-led solutions where we can," Tucker told a group of
insurance industry top officials.
"One issue is transparency. Maybe we should at least
contemplate introducing a trade repository. If we are moving
towards greater transparency in derivative markets, why not do
so in a core financing market," Tucker said.
Tucker also said the BoE was "dismayed" by the costs
insurers face to comply with planned European Union insurance
capital rules, known as Solvency II, from 2014.
"We are also concerned that ... it risks being too
complicated in its desire to introduce a 'risk sensitive'
regime," Tucker said.