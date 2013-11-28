* Several reasons for slump in securitisation, action eyed
* Cumulative impact of rules could affect funding to economy
* BoE says may need to avert unintended consequences
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 28 The Bank of England said it may
step in to kickstart the securitisation market, which was
discredited by the U.S. subprime crisis but is now seen as a
valuable option for financing business growth.
Securitisation, where banks bundle pools of loans and sell
the resulting package to raise funds for lending, has tumbled in
Europe from $1.2 trillion in 2008 to $322 billion last year.
Such securities, backed by poor quality U.S. home loans,
turned toxic in 2007 when the underlying mortgages defaulted,
triggering the global financial crisis with banks having to be
rescued by taxpayers.
"The Financial Policy Committee intends to assess, and where
necessary act, to develop approaches to promote a better
functioning securitisation market in the United Kingdom," the
British central bank said in its Financial Stability Report on
Thursday.
It said the availability of cheap central bank money for
banks and uncertainty over the final shape of new regulation for
the sector partially explained the market's muted recovery.
There could also be impediments such as lack of
standardisation in information about how the assets are
performing, it added.
The European Central Bank is also keen to see a revival,
fearing that the combined impact of new regulation will hamper
this.
In a nod to longstanding concerns at banks, the report
signalled a change of tone under the BoE's new governor, Mark
Carney, from his predecessor Mervyn King, a hawk on regulation.
It said regulatory reform since the financial crisis has
focused on many areas but there was a need to fully understand
the collective impact on the wider financial system and on
funding to the economy.
Some new rules require derivatives and other contracts to be
backed by more collateral in case of default, but this could
result in a system that accentuates market swings, an effect
known as procyclicality and witnessed to alarming effect during
the financial crisis.
"There is also a need to examine the cumulative impact of
regulatory reforms on the resilience of liquidity in financial
markets that are important to UK financial stability," it said.
"Actions may need to be taken to offset the unintended
consequences of ongoing regulatory reforms on procyclicality in
the availability of finance," the BoE report added.