(Corrects to show deadline is in three months, not two)
* Banks have to submit ring-fence plans to BoE by Jan 6
* Banks must outline legal, operational structures
* Capital requirements for ring-fenced banks expected 2015
LONDON, Oct 6 Britain's banks have three months
to submit plans on how they intend to separate their domestic
retail banking operations from riskier parts of the bank, the
Bank of England said on Monday.
Britain is forcing banks to throw a protective boundary
around domestic high street banking in an effort to protect
taxpayers from having to bail out losses made in riskier parts
of investment banking. The changes will come into effect by
2019.
The Bank of England said banks have to submit preliminary
plans by Jan. 6, 2015. It did not reveal if banks will need to
hold more capital in the ring-fenced bank or if leverage ratios
will be different, and said those details will come at a later
date, expected next year.
Banks will need to submit details on their legal and
operating structure, including balance sheets and profit and
loss statements.
Banks have been working on plans for the separation, but
have said they need more clarity from the regulator on what is
to be included in the ring-fenced bank, particularly how some
services are provided to companies, such as derivatives and
hedging products, and the level of capital required.
The BoE said it expects no more than one-third of the
ring-fenced bank's board to be current employees or directors of
another part of the group. The chairman and chief executive of
the ring-fenced bank will not be executives of parts of the bank
that conduct activities not allowed within the ring-fence.
Pay policy at the ring-fenced bank should be made in a
manner consistent with sound risk-management and long-term
interests of the domestic retail bank, and distinct from the
group as a whole, the BoE said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)