* Full compensation on many policies from July 2015
* BoE proposes 24-hour shift in deposits from failed lender
LONDON Oct 6 The Bank of England is proposing
tougher protection for customers of banks and insurers that fail
in a bid to avoid the panic seen when Northern Rock faced
collapse.
The BoE, whose Prudential Regulation Authority arm regulates
banks and insurers, published consultation papers on stricter
safeguards that go beyond European Union rules in some cases.
Regulators want to stop a repeat of the chaos seen when
Northern Rock hit trouble in 2007 at the start of a global
financial crisis, triggering the first run on a British bank in
over a century as customers queued to withdraw their money.
The debacle over Equitable Life, an insurer that nearly went
bust over a decade ago with compensation payouts taking years to
materialise, has also focused the minds of regulators on whether
current protections to policyholders are sufficient.
Under the proposed changes, if a bank goes bust, its
accounts would be transferred to another lender so that
customers can continue to withdraw their money and use their
cards without interruption.
This moves closer to the U.S. model for speedy resolutions
of troubled banks, and goes a step further than current European
Union rules that give customers an automatic right to have all
their money up to 85,000 pounds refunded within seven working
days.
The shift of accounts within 24 hours to a solvent bank is
seen as an alternative to customers having to wait for
compensation as they could continue banking normally with their
own money.
Such a facility is already in force in the United States and
the change is expected to come into effect sometime in 2016. The
Bank estimates that the one-off cost to the industry of
providing continuous access to accounts is 250 million to 390
million pounds, and 35 million to 50 million pounds on an
on-going basis.
The BoE also proposes additional protection for bank account
holders when their accounts are temporarily higher, such as when
money is being moved during a house purchase or compensation for
a personal injury has been paid.
"These proposals will allow customers to have continuous
access to the money in their bank account - or receive payment
from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme," BoE Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.
The Bank also proposes to raise to 100 percent from 90
percent from July 2015 compensation for holders of insurance
policies for annuities, protection against accidental death or
injury, and incapacity and professional indemnity.
Unlike on the banking side, there is no harmonised minimum
EU insurance compensation scheme.
The Bank also published a discussion paper on ensuring that
critical parts of a bank, such as IT, continue to operate even
if the deposit-taker fails.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)