LONDON Oct 6 The Bank of England is proposing tougher protection for customers of banks and insurers that fail in a bid to avoid the panic seen when Northern Rock faced collapse.

The BoE, whose Prudential Regulation Authority arm regulates banks and insurers, published consultation papers on stricter safeguards that go beyond European Union rules in some cases.

Regulators want to stop a repeat of the chaos seen when Northern Rock hit trouble in 2007 at the start of a global financial crisis, triggering the first run on a British bank in over a century as customers queued to withdraw their money.

The debacle over Equitable Life, an insurer that nearly went bust over a decade ago with compensation payouts taking years to materialise, has also focused the minds of regulators on whether current protections to policyholders are sufficient.

Under the proposed changes, if a bank goes bust, its accounts would be transferred to another lender so that customers can continue to withdraw their money and use their cards without interruption.

This moves closer to the U.S. model for speedy resolutions of troubled banks, and goes a step further than current European Union rules that give customers an automatic right to have all their money up to 85,000 pounds refunded within seven working days.

The shift of accounts within 24 hours to a solvent bank is seen as an alternative to customers having to wait for compensation as they could continue banking normally with their own money.

Such a facility is already in force in the United States and the change is expected to come into effect sometime in 2016. The Bank estimates that the one-off cost to the industry of providing continuous access to accounts is 250 million to 390 million pounds, and 35 million to 50 million pounds on an on-going basis.

The BoE also proposes additional protection for bank account holders when their accounts are temporarily higher, such as when money is being moved during a house purchase or compensation for a personal injury has been paid.

"These proposals will allow customers to have continuous access to the money in their bank account - or receive payment from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme," BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

The Bank also proposes to raise to 100 percent from 90 percent from July 2015 compensation for holders of insurance policies for annuities, protection against accidental death or injury, and incapacity and professional indemnity.

Unlike on the banking side, there is no harmonised minimum EU insurance compensation scheme.

The Bank also published a discussion paper on ensuring that critical parts of a bank, such as IT, continue to operate even if the deposit-taker fails. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)