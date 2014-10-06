* Banks must submit 'ring-fence' plans by Jan 6
* Depositor protection increased to 1 mln stg for temporary
savings
* Deposits must move in 24 hrs to another bank if one fails
* No detail yet on what capital separate UK unit must hold
By Huw Jones and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 6 Britain has given its banks three
months to show how they plan to protect their retail customers
from riskier parts of their operations.
The Bank of England is forcing lenders to set up a boundary
around their high street operations in an effort to protect
taxpayers from any repetition of the multi-billion pound
bailouts of investment banking operations that occurred during
the financial crisis.
The changes, which will come into effect by 2019, mean that
banks must submit preliminary plans by Jan. 6, 2015, the Bank of
England said on Monday.
But it did not clarify a point that banks have been worrying
about - whether they need to hold more capital in the
ring-fenced domestic bank, or whether leverage ratios will be
different. Those details will come later, it said.
The BoE, whose Prudential Regulation Authority arm regulates
banks and insurers, also published consultation papers for other
safeguards that are stricter than European Union rules in some
cases.
It is also proposing that if a bank goes bust, its accounts
should be transferred to another lender within a day so that
customers can continue to withdraw their money and use their
cards without interruption instead of having to wait for
compensation. The change is expected sometime in 2016.
The aim is to prevent a repeat of the chaos seen when
Northern Rock hit trouble in 2007 at the start of a global
financial crisis, triggering the first run on a British bank in
over a century as customers queued to withdraw their money.
The BoE's proposals move towards the U.S. model for speedy
resolutions of troubled banks, and go further than European
Union rules that give customers an automatic right to have all
their money up to 85,000 pounds refunded within seven working
days from January 2024.
The BoE also said it would protect depositors for up to 1
million pounds if they temporarily have higher savings, such as
if they have extra cash while they are moving house or get
compensation for a personal injury. Savers would be covered for
the extra cash for six months.
And it said holders of insurance policies for annuities,
protection against accidental death or injury, and incapacity
and professional indemnity should receive 100 percent
compensation from July 2015, up from 90 percent now.
This follows the case of Equitable Life, an insurer that
nearly went bust over a decade ago but has taken years to
resolve compensation payouts. The Association of British
Insurers had no comment.
DECISION TIME
Britain's government wants retail banking operations
separated so they can survive any problems in another part of a
bank, and allow any bank that hits trouble to be dismantled more
easily. Other countries, including the United States and
Singapore, are also attempting to better shield domestic units.
Britain's lenders have been working on restructuring since
the plans were set out three years ago. But they say they need
more clarity from the regulator on what is to be included in the
units they are to ring-fence, particularly how some services
like derivatives and hedging products are to be provided to
companies.
"Given that several of the major banks have been engaged in
planning for the ring-fence for some time now, in broad terms
this should be achievable, but the banks will have to make the
transition from exploring options to making decisions," said
Clifford Smout, a partner at consultancy Deloitte.
"Given the potential scale of change required by
ring-fencing, plans cannot be 'preliminary' for too much
longer."
Banks will need to detail the legal and operating structure
of their planned ring-fenced banks, including balance sheets and
profit and loss statements.
The BoE also said no more than a third of the protected
bank's board can be current employees or directors of any other
part of the group, and the chairman and chief executive of the
unit may not be an executive of the separate investment banking
operations.
Pay policy at the ring-fenced banks should be consistent
with sound risk-management and long-term interests of the
domestic retail bank, and distinct from the group as a whole.
Banks face a multi-billion pound bill to set up the UK units
and the cost of running them with higher capital standards and
separate operations may cost the industry between 1.7 billion
and 4.4 billion pounds a year, the UK Treasury has estimated.
The BoE estimated there will be a one-off cost of up to 390
million pounds for the industry to implement the new safeguards
on accounts, with a total annual cost of up to 50 million.
