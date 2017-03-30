By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 The Bank of England (BoE) said
on Thursday it would make changes to its interest rate benchmark
next year as part of efforts to make a key reference point for
financial contracts harder to manipulate.
The new methodology for calculating the Sterling Overnight
Index Average (SONIA) will capture an average daily transaction
volume of nearly 40 billion pounds ($49.7 billion), about four
times the amount under the current system.
The new SONIA is on average a little more than 1 basis point
lower than the current benchmark, the BoE said in a statement on
Thursday.
The BoE also said it would use a trimmed mean in formulating
the benchmark, seen as less sensitive to erroneous or
potentially manipulative transactions than the current
volume-weighted mean approach.
Banks will be given six months' notice of the changes, which
will be introduced in March or April next year and are generally
in line with proposals made at public consultations in October
and February.
Some in the industry has called for a lowering in the
minimum SONIA transaction size to 10 million pounds from 25
million, but the BoE said it had "concluded that a reduction in
the transaction size threshold is not warranted at this stage".
Most of those who responded to the consultations agreed that
the ability of the BoE to "evolve the methodology for producing
SONIA was an important strand in meeting the requirements of
regulatory best practice for benchmarks".
SONIA has been considered an alternative for some contracts
to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a global benchmark
for around $450 trillion of contracts that has been tainted by a
market-rigging scandal.
The LIBOR, and a separate rigging scandal in foreign
exchange benchmarks, led to the first set of European Union laws
which mandate that benchmarks must be operated transparently and
at arm's length from those who contribute data to compile them.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)