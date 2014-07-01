* UK regulator in talks with insurers over annuities fallout
* Insurers see sales of annuities shrink by up to 75 percent
* Companies examining viability of their business models
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 1 The Bank of England (BoE) is
asking insurers how they can stay in business after the British
government scrapped a rule forcing people to buy their most
successful product, an annuity pension.
Finance minister George Osborne stunned Britain's pensions
industry in March when he announced the rule change, the biggest
reform of pensions in a generation to give savers a choice on
how to use money saved during their working lives.
The Bank of England's supervisory arm, the Prudential
Regulation Authority (PRA), said it was holding talks with life
insurers whose annuity sales were their "unique selling point"
as other parts of the business are under pressure.
Sales are likely to be significantly and permanently
reduced, BoE director of life insurance Andrew Bulley told a
meeting of parliament's all-party group on insurance and
financial services on Tuesday.
Life and pensions group Legal & General said after
Osborne's announcement it expects the individual annuities
market to shrink by around three-quarters after the new measures
come into effect next year.
"Insurers and the PRA are currently assessing the likely
impact of the changes - we are having many conversations with
insurers on this," Bulley told the lawmakers.
Significant potential issues include whether the viability
of existing business models will be affected, spotting risks in
new products companies may have to devise, and the potential for
mergers among insurers giving rise to new risks, such as a clash
of company cultures, he said.
Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Legal & General, told the
meeting the annuities market would halve this year to 7 billion
pounds and halve again in 2015, with longer-term consequences
for the sector's investments.
Six insurers said last December they planned to invest 25
billion pounds in transport and energy projects, but Wilson said
shrinking annuities would diminish the industry's appetite for
such investments.
Insurers must match their assets and liabilities but if they
have fewer annuities to pay out on, they have less need to
invest in matching long-term assets like infrastructure.
However, Wilson told Reuters after the meeting that the
industry will easily achieve the initial 25 billion pound
target.
European policymakers are looking to insurers to invest in
infrastructure as traditional sources of money such as banks
focus on complying with tougher capital requirements.
Bulley said that while it was up to insurers to decide on
their business models, the PRA will consider what actions the
companies must take to mitigate new risks.
Friends Life Group said in May it was expecting a
50-70 percent decline in industry annuity sales and it would
create new investment products to woo retirees.
"For many life companies, reacting to a new and
fundamentally altered strategic and business landscape will be
the key challenge over the next few years," Bulley said.
Big British life and pensions companies also include Aviva
, Prudential and Standard Life.
Asked if Britain's insurers were in reasonable shape to meet
tougher European Union capital rules known as Solvency II from
2016, Bulley replied they were "overall, as well as can be
expected".
