* BoE's Taylor astonished at calls to regulate house prices
* Rightmove figures show divide between London, rest of UK
* FPC concerned that borrowers might get overextended
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 21 The Bank of England should not
try to regulate house prices, a BoE policymaker said on Monday,
just hours after a property website reported that asking prices
in London jumped 10 percent over the past month.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) is tasked with
spotting and pricking asset bubbles, and is already under
pressure to rein in Britain's housing market at a time when a
new government mortgage guarantee scheme risks raising prices
further.
Widespread aspirations to home ownership in Britain make
property a major driver of the economy. But house price rises in
London in particular, which attracts foreign property investors,
have driven up rents and put home purchases out of the reach of
many relatively well-paid workers.
Last month the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
suggested the FPC should cap house price inflation at 5 percent
a year - a request which Martin Taylor, an external member of
the FPC, said had "astonished" him.
"I don't think, personally, that it should be the FPC's job
to stop house prices going up," Taylor said in a speech.
"Indeed, if you have an economic recovery, rising numbers of
households and very tight supply - all of which we seem to have
at the moment - it would be surprising if they didn't."
For now rapid house price rises are concentrated in London
and neighbouring areas, while in the rest of Britain prices
remain well below their pre-crisis peak.
Property website Rightmove said on Monday that asking prices
for homes in London jumped 10.2 percent between early September
and early October.
This was the biggest monthly jump since the series began in
2002 and took annual price growth in the capital to 13.8 percent
- yet gains in most other parts of the country lagged inflation.
However, the FPC said in September that there was no
immediate danger of a national housing bubble, and it lacks a
clear mandate to tackle localised house price rises that do not
threaten national financial stability.
If the FPC does want to take action, the first real step it
could take would be next September when it reviews the
government's Help to Buy scheme.
The scheme offers loan guarantees to home-buyers struggling
to make a down payment on properties worth up to 600,000 pounds
($969,500). Lowering this limit would reduce the number of
London properties that benefit, without affecting most purchases
elsewhere.
However, Taylor indicated that it was an open question as to
whether the FPC "might, or even ought to, do something about the
more excitable conditions now visible in the housing market in
some parts of the country."
Taylor said that the BoE was more concerned that borrowers
were taking into account that central bank interest rates would
at some point rise from their current record-low 0.5 percent.
"We are watching for signs of over-extension on the part of
the banks and the public, especially signs that borrowers were
not in a position to withstand an eventual rise in interest
rates, signs in general that a more speculative market might be
developing: these might be expected to attract our attention,"
Taylor, a former CEO of Barclays bank, said.