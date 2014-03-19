UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 19 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says hefei unit receives 300 million yuan ($48.45 million)subsidies for research and interest payment on loans
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyf77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Reported on Friday an FY EBITDA loss of 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 1.5 million euros the previous year