LONDON Oct 22 The Bank of England's outgoing
deputy governor Paul Tucker said forward guidance set by the
central bank to hold interest rates steady until unemployment
reached 7 percent was a commitment to not tighten monetary
policy too soon.
"What this (forward guidance) is saying is we won't commit
to exit (stimulus) prematurely when there's still slack in the
economy," Tucker said in an interview, a transcript of which was
released on Tuesday.
"Unemployment is only one part of assessing slack. Another
part is how much slack there is within companies."