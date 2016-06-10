FRANKFURT, June 10 The chief financial officer
of airline Lufthansa, Simone Menne, will join
Germany's second-largest drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim for the
same role.
She will start her new job on Sept. 1, family-owned
Boehringer said in a statement on Friday.
She is to succeed CFO Hubertus von Baumbach, a member of
unlisted Boehringer's founding family, who will take over as the
group's chief executive.
Menne, who first worked at Lufthansa in 1989 and has held
various positions including CFO of carrier British Midland, has
been group CFO of Lufthansa since July 2012.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)