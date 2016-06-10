* Simone Menne to join unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim as CFO
* Lufthansa shares down 5.5 pct, biggest Dax faller
FRANKFURT, June 10 The chief financial officer
of airline Lufthansa, Simone Menne, will join
Germany's second-largest drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim in
September, her departure knocking shares in the carrier on
Friday.
Lufthansa announced late on Thursday the well-regarded Menne
was leaving from Aug. 31 and Boehringer said on Friday she would
join the family-run company as CFO on Sept 1.
Shares in the carrier fell 5.5 percent to their lowest since
Sept 2015, making it the biggest faller on the German blue-chip
index as investors worried the company's cost-cutting
plans could be thrown off course.
Her departure comes at a time when Lufthansa is grappling
with cost challenges, notably on the labour front, and expanding
budget unit Eurowings to offer cheaper tickets and defend routes
against the likes of Ryanair and easyJet.
CFO for the last four years, Menne has maintained
Lufthansa's investment grade credit rating, helped steer the
group to record profit and last month she said the group had
reached a turning point on bringing down unit costs excluding
the price of fuel and currency.
However, the group still needs to strike wide-ranging deals
with pilots and cabin crew over pay and conditions, disputes
that have seen a series of strikes over the last two years.
Credit Suisse analysts said her departure would deal a blow
to the confidence in the airline's cost-cutting efforts, also
highlighting how Lufthansa has seen other top executives depart
during periods of restructuring, such as former CEO Christoph
Franz to Roche in 2013 and CFO Stephan Gemkow to Haniel in 2012.
Gerald Khoo at Liberum said however, her departure was
unlikely to impact cost saving plans in the short term, and that
a new CFO should be in place in due course.
"Lufthansa does have strength in depth, assuming it does not
go for an external candidate as replacement," he told Reuters.
Analysts also cited weak May traffic figures from Thursday
as a concern for the carrier, with passenger traffic down 2
percent and its planes less full.
Menne, the first female CFO at a German blue-chip company
and who had been with Lufthansa since 1989, has previously
spoken of her ambition to become chief executive of a Dax 30
company.
At unlisted Boehringer, she will succeed CFO Hubertus von
Baumbach, a member of Boehringer's founding family and who will
take over as the group's chief executive in July.
