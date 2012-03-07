* Death suggests bleeding irreversible for drug class
* Doctors warn no bleeding antidote available for drugs
* Dialysis seen as possible partial means to clear drug
* Boehringer pill under scrutiny for prior incidents
By Ransdell Pierson
March 6 The death of an elderly man from a
massive brain hemorrhage after a routine fall suggests that
bleeding complications from Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa blood
clot preventer are largely irreversible, according to the
Journal of Neurosurgery.
The recently approved drug is the first in a new class of
oral medicines called direct thrombin inhibitors, approved to
prevent strokes among patients with a dangerous irregular
heartbeat called atrial fibrillation that mostly affects the
elderly.
U.S. regulators said in December they were evaluating other
cases of bleeding associated with the drug, whose chemical name
is dabigatran, but advised patients to continue the medicine for
now.
Three doctors from the University of Utah monitored and
described the worsening condition, and ultimate death, of the
83-year-old man who was evaluated at their medical center for
what seemed at first a rather routine fall, according to the
report Tuesday in the journal's online edition.
Initially, the patient was fully alert and oriented and
could respond to verbal commands, and his neurological exam
produced no findings of great concern, the clinicians said.
They said CT scans revealed small, superficial areas of
hemorrhage in his brain, but that within two hours after
arriving at the hospital new scans showed extensive progression
of brain hemorrhaging.
Efforts to stop the hemorrhaging, including intravenous
fluids and a protein called recombinant factor VIIa, proved
ineffective and the patient fell into a deep coma and died soon
afterward, the report said.
"In the event of traumatic hemorrhage in patients receiving
dabigatran ... there are currently no effective reversal agents"
to neutralize the drug, the report said.
ADVERSE EFFECTS
Familiarity with Pradaxa is critical in order for medical
personnel to take quick action with admittedly limited available
means to control catastrophic bleeding, the report said.
Researchers speculated that dialysis might remove 35 percent
to 60 percent of Pradaxa from the bloodstream in two to three
hours, but noted that option was not taken with the elderly
patient. "By the time of his deterioration it was too late to
implement effectively."
Since balance problems and falls are common for elderly
patients, cases of brain hemorrhage even from a minor trauma are
likely to increase as more patients get prescribed Pradaxa, the
researchers said.
"Bleeding is unfortunately one of the adverse effects of all
anticoagulants," said John Smith, senior vice president for
clinical development at Boehringer Ingelheim.
Although there is no antidote to Pradaxa that could control
bleeding, including among fall victims like the elderly man,
Smith said patients taking Pradaxa in a large clinical trial had
a 59 percent lower overall incidence of intracranial bleeding
than patients taking warfarin.
Pradaxa was approved by U.S. regulators in October 2010 for
stroke prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation. It is
the first of a new crop of blood clot preventers meant to
replace warfarin -- a longtime oral treatment that carries
serious bleeding risks and requires routine blood monitoring and
stringent dietary restrictions.
The report said patients taking the highest dose of Pradaxa
in a large clinical trial sponsored by Boehringer had a similar
overall rate of brain hemorrhage as those taking warfarin, while
having a lower annual incidence of stroke. But the lack of a
reversal agent in the event of catastrophic hemorrhage remains a
handicap, they said.
The new medicine from privately held German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim competes with Xarelto, a pill from Johnson
& Johnson and Bayer AG, approved four months
ago in the United States that works by blocking a protein called
Factor Xa.
Another Factor Xa inhibitor from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
and Pfizer Inc, called Eliquis, is being
reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval.
It is deemed by Wall Street to be the best of the new oral
anticoagulants because it proved both safer and more effective
than warfarin in large clinical trials. Industry analysts have
speculated Eliquis could reap annual sales of $4 billion or
more.