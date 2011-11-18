* EMA says cautious use of drug should adequately manage
risk
* Worldwide 256 deaths linked to drug, including 21 in EU
(Adds details from agency's statement, background)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 18 Doctors should exercise
caution in using Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention
pill Pradaxa, following 256 cases of fatal bleeding, but the
benefits of the medicine still outweigh its risks, European
regulators said on Friday.
Concern about the safety of Pradaxa has risen in recent
weeks following the growing number of deaths. Of the total of
256 fatal bleedings worldwide as of Nov. 6, there were 21 in the
Europe Union.
Pradaxa is the first in a new class of medicines aimed at
replacing the old and problematic drug warfarin. It is designed
to prevent strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation, a form
of irregular heartbeat common among the elderly.
As with all anti-blood-clotting treatments, it carries a
risk of internal bleeding.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday the efficacy of
Pradaxa as demonstrated in clinical trials remained unchanged
and recommended changes in use, agreed last month, should
"adequately manage the risk of bleeding".
"The agency will continue to closely monitor this issue and
the overall safety profile of Pradaxa," the watchdog said in a
statement, following a monthly meeting of its committee of drugs
experts.
The agency reiterated that Pradaxa should be used with
caution and at lower doses in patients over 75 years and those
with moderate kidney impairment. It is not recommended for those
with severe kidney problems.
Unlisted German drugmaker Boehringer agreed with the agency
last month to update information given to healthcare
professionals across Europe advising that patients about to take
Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked.
The additional checks and warnings surrounding the drug have
further dimmed the safety profile of the first in a promising
new class of oral anti-coagulation medicines.
Rival drugs include Xarelto, from Bayer and
Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis, from Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Pfizer.
The London-based medicines agency said the increased number
of deaths linked to Boehringer's pill "has to be seen in the
context of the rapidly increasing use of Pradaxa worldwide ...
and also the increased awareness about the drug, a factor that
is known to lead to higher than usual reporting of side
effects".
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland and Jane
Merriman)