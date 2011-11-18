LONDON Nov 18 Doctors should use Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa with caution and at lower doses in elderly patients and those with kidney problems, after 256 cases of fatal bleeding, the European Medicines Agency said on Friday.

Pradaxa, the first in a promising new class of medicines aimed at replacing the old and problematic drug warfarin, is designed to prevent strokes in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat common among the elderly.

Rival new anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto, from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)