FRANKFURT Aug 11 German drugmaker Boehringer
Ingelheim is seeking to cut its costs in Germany by 15 percent
to increase money available for investments, a spokeswoman for
the company said on Monday.
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier said
that Boehringer had imposed a hiring freeze and planned to
reduce its overall headcount.
"We will look at the cost structure of every function," the
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Its headcount in Germany has grown by about 950 to 14,000
over the past year, the spokeswoman said. Now Boehringer will
"enter a phase of consolidation" in which it will limit the
increase, she said.
Boehringer, which had 47,500 employees around the world in
2013, is responding to changes in the pharmaceutical sector such
as growing price pressure, increasingly difficult access to
markets and fiercer global competition.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by David Goodman)