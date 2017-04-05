INGELHEIM, Germany, April 5 Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany's second-largest drugmaker, said on Wednesday it was targeting a marked gain in 2017 revenues, boosted by new animal health businesses it acquired from Sanofi.

Unlisted Boehringer on Jan. 1 wrapped up an asset swap that saw Boehringer take Sanofi's $13.5 billion animal care subsidiary, making it Europe's largest player in the industry.

In return, Sanofi obtained the German company's consumer health care business unit, valued at nearly $8 billion, plus a $5.5 billion cash payment from Boehringer.

Boehringer, which invented mass production of baking powder in the 1890s and which collaborates on diabetes drugs with Eli Lilly, posted a 7.1 percent gain in sales to 15.9 billion euros ($17.0 billion) last year.

Operating income jumped 27 percent to 2.9 billion euros, helped by an upfront payment of almost $600 million from U.S. drugmaker AbbVie for the marketing rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment.

