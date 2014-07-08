(Adds details)
(Adds details, background)
July 8 German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim
said its experimental blood cancer drug met its main goal in a
mid-stage trial and improved overall survival rate among
patients.
Data showed the cancer was absent in 31 percent of patients
after being treated with the drug volasertib along with a
chemotherapy agent versus 13.3 percent of patients who were
administered the chemotherapy alone.
Patients treated with the drug also had a median overall
survival of 8 months versus 5.2 months for patients treated with
the chemotherapy.
The drug was studied in 87 older patients with untreated
acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer.
Acute myeloid leukemia is an aggressive type of blood cancer
that mainly affects older people.
The drug was granted orphan drug status by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and the European Commission in April.
Orphan drug designation is awarded to drugs intended to
treat rare conditions that have limited treatment options.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)