Oct 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave accelerated approval to privately held Boehringer Ingelheim's Praxbind to be used in patients who are given the blood thinner drug Pradaxa.

Praxbind is used to reverse the blood thinning effects of Pradaxa in patients during emergency situations.

The FDA approved Pradaxa in 2010 to prevent stroke and systemic blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1PmI9P6) (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)