NEW YORK Nov 15 Boeing Co said it likely
would increase its production rate on 737 jets beyond its
current forecast, which calls for 42 a month starting in the
second quarter of 2014.
The company is currently building a third production line at
its factory in Renton, Washington, to accommodate the 737 MAX,
which will enter production in 2015.
"Eventually, we'll use the third line for future rate
increases," Beverly Wyse, vice president and general manager of
the 737 program, said in a conference call with reporters on
Thursday.
She said Boeing officials "expect to see significant growth"
in orders for single-aisle planes. "We don't have any specific
plans when that next rate increase will be, but we're pretty
sure it's coming."
Earlier Thursday, Boeing said it had settled on a "firm
concept" for its new 737 MAX jet and had chosen Honeywell
International Inc and Rockwell Collins Inc to
supply new systems for the plane.