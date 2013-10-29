BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 29 Boeing Co said on Tuesday that its next-generation 737 MAX jet will beat its previous fuel-efficiency target, delivering a 14 percent improvement, instead of the 13 percent gain promised earlier this year.
The 1 percentage point increase follows firm design configuration of the jet and completion of engineering reviews that confirmed the improvement over existing single-aisle jets, Boeing said on a conference call with reporters.
First delivery of the jet in the third quarter of 2017 is "on track," Boeing said.
The 737 MAX competes with the Airbus SA A320neo family of planes. Both are derivatives of current best-selling single-aisle aircraft with updated engines that are the main source of the fuel consumption savings.
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday its self-driving sensor technology was "fundamentally different" from Waymo's, blasting the Alphabet Inc unit's claim that it profited from stolen files in the race to roll out the first driverless car.