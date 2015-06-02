Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
RENTON, Washington, June 2 Boeing Co has loaded the first spars on the wings of its next generation single-aisle jetliner, the 737 MAX, on schedule, an executive said on Tuesday.
Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, said the first spars were loaded on May 29. He added that the first of the new planes is due to be completed before year end, with flight testing to start in early 2016. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON, May 3 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.