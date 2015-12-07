NEW YORK/SEATTLE Dec 7 Boeing Co on
Monday showed off its newest jetliner, a second major revamp of
the workhorse 737 it introduced 50 years ago, amid signs that
demand for the fuel-efficient jetliner may be ebbing.
At its Renton, Washington, factory, Boeing showed media the
second 737 MAX to be built and a new assembly line in a
no-frills ceremony marking a major milestone in the jet's
development. On Tuesday, employees and guests will see the first
finished plane parked outside the factory.
The latest version of Boeing's best-selling 737 introduced
in the mid-1960s is due to make its first flight early next year
and reach customers in 2017. It will burn an estimated 14
percent less fuel per seat than current 737s and fly farther,
allowing airlines to open new routes.
But the plane faces a formidable adversary in the A320neo
plane from European rival Airbus. Both plane makers
face challenges to sell their fuel-efficient planes as oil
prices remain far below the levels when both of the new jets
were initially offered to customers.
Boeing has pledged to close a sales gap with the A320neo,
saying it is too early to judge the balance of power between the
two models and only deliveries will decide which has the upper
hand.
On Monday, Airbus released sales figures showing the A320neo
had captured 60 percent of the market, tipping the typical
near-50-50 split sharply in its favor.
Plane makers generate revenue from sales from spare parts
and support, as well as further aircraft orders. Airlines,
particularly low-cost carriers that are big buyers of the
single-aisle 737 and A320, often fly one aircraft type to help
reduce operating expenses.
As Airbus gobbles up market share, that reduces Boeing's
future sales prospects.
So far this year, Boeing has garnered 292 orders for the 737
MAX family, compared with 781 in the same period last year.
By comparison, Airbus said it booked 825 orders for the
A320neo family in the first 11 months of the year, compared with
782 in prior-year period.
Airlines are planning to use the 737 MAX on new routes.
Norwegian Air Shuttle, for example, said it will use
the first 14 of its 737 MAX planes on trans-Atlantic routes
connecting perhaps a dozen cities. Half of those routes are
being flown by other carriers using larger 757 and 767 aircraft,
Thomas Ramdahl, the airline's chief commercial officer, said in
a recent interview.
