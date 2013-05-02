May 1 Boeing Co's board has given its
commercial airplanes unit approval to start selling a new
version of its long-range 777 jetliner, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.
The approval came at a board meeting in Chicago that
coincided with Boeing's annual shareholder meeting on Monday,
the Journal said.
Boeing intends the 777X to be an improvement on its existing
777 models for long-haul service.
The decision allows Boeing to begin formally negotiating
deals with airlines for the new jet, the daily said.
A Boeing spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for
comment outside regular business hours.