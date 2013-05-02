SEATTLE May 1 Boeing Co said it is
taking the "next step" toward launching its long-awaited 777X
widebody jet by discussing price, schedule and other details
with potential customers.
The move follows a board meeting on Monday and means the
commercial airplane division can begin taking orders from
airlines.
"We are taking the next step when it comes to engaging
customers on the 777X," spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters. The
company has "begun to discuss additional technical, pricing and
schedule details with customers".
The company declined to comment on the board meeting that
coincided with its annual meeting on Monday in Chicago. After
attracting enough orders, the next step in the plane's
development will be a formal launch of the program.