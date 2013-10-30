NEW YORK Oct 30 Boeing Co has decided to
place significant design work for its forthcoming 777X jetliner
in cities outside the Seattle area, where the current 777 was
designed and is being built, according to an internal memo
reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by Boeing on Wednesday.
"It has been decided that much of the detailed design will
be carried out by Boeing engineering teams in Charleston (South
Carolina), Huntsville (Alabama), Long Beach (California),
Philadelphia and St. Louis," the memo said. "The Boeing Design
Center in Moscow will also support the design activity. However,
at this time, no decisions have been made about 777X design or
build in Puget Sound."