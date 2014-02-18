UPDATE 2-Competition ruling could resolve bidding war for Australia's Tatts: investors
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
NEW YORK Feb 18 Boeing Co said it would locate a new factory for building the wings of its forthcoming 777X jet in Everett, Washington, where it currently builds 777 jetliners.
The decision, though widely expected, nevertheless confirms the aerospace giant's plan to build the carbon-composite wing close to where the full jet will be assembled. It marks a departure from the large-scale outsourcing to overseas suppliers that caused significant delay on Boeing's 787 jet.
Locating the factory in Everett is expected to reduce the risk that delivery of the first 777X jet would be delayed beyond the target date of 2020, analysts have said.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, May 1 as markets are closed for Maharashtra Din and May Day) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal at an industry event