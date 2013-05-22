Employees of All Nippon Airways (ANA) queue in front of the company's Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane after its test flight at Haneda airport in Tokyo April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

WASHINGTON Boeing Co(BA.N) is 90 percent finished with retrofits of the battery system on its 787 Dreamliner and should finish the rest by next week, Ray Conner, president of the company's commercial airplane division, told an investor conference on Wednesday.

Conner told the conference that he saw "great momentum" on the 787 program, after overheated batteries prompted a fleetwide grounding earlier this year. Production of the new airliner had reached seven airplanes a month and earlier problems with the supply chain had been resolved, Conner said.

"We are turning the corner," Conner said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)