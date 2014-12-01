WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that shortcomings in
design and certification led to a 2013 fire in a lithium-ion
battery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Boston.
The agency said the battery, manufactured by GS Yuasa Corp
, caught fire after an internal short circuit that led
to thermal runaway of the cell. No one was hurt in the incident
aboard the Japan Airlines plane, which was parked at
Boston's Logan Airport after passenger and crew had departed.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)