BOSTON Jan 7 A parked Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner aircraft with no passengers on board caught fire at
Boston's Logan International Airport while parked at a gate on
Monday morning, an airport spokesman said.
The fire, on an aircraft operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd
, was reported at about 10:30 a.m. local time (1530
GMT), said airport spokesman Richard Walsh. The Boston Fire
Department said it sent firefighters to help extinguish the
blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Walsh said.
No injuries were reported.