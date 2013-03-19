March 19 Boeing Co has not had any difficultly closing major aircraft orders despite the ongoing battery problems with its 787 passenger jet, commercial airplanes chief Ray Conner said on Tuesday.

"We compartmentalize that. We have a lot of people working on the 787 situation ... We're working on producing 787s as we get the battery situation solved," Conner said at a New York news conference to unveil an order for the 737 jet from Ireland's Ryanair Holdings Plc.