SEATTLE Jan 16 Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that he is confident the 787 Dreamliner is safe and that the company is working around the clock to get the jet back in service after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the plane earlier in the day after a series of incidents.

"The safety of passengers and crew members who fly aboard Boeing airplanes is our highest priority," McNerney said in a statement released late Wednesday.

"Boeing is committed to supporting the FAA and finding answers as quickly as possible," he added.

"The company is working around the clock with its customers and the various regulatory and investigative authorities. We will make available the entire resources of The Boeing Company to assist."